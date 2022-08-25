Texas Right to Life fires political director accused of online solicitation of minor, organization says

Lucas Bowen was arrested in early August for the alleged crime, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Right to Life political director was fired the same day he was arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor, according to the anti-abortion rights organization.

Lucas Bowen was arrested in early August for the alleged crime, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The arrest came after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force got an email soliciting sex from a minor from an address traced back to Bowen, the DA's office said.

Members of the task force, who are law enforcement officers, pose as underage children in forums and conduct stings to catch adults who solicit sex.

The district attorney's office said Bowen was arrested when he thought he was meeting an underage girl at a pre-arranged location.

Bowen was fired the same day he was arrested. Texas Right to Life didn't release any further information.