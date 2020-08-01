AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a related story about card skimmers.

You will be seeing new fuel pump stickers when you fill up your car.

Shaped in the state of Texas, the stickers show you how to file a complaint about fuel quality, price or possible skimmers.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) now runs the motor fuel program. A law enacted last year put TDLR in charge, moving it away from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The stickers remind you to look for tampering at the pump, in big, bold letters.

Executive director Brian Francis says 40 investigators and 40 inspectors will handle fuel and skimmer complaints.

"The consumers, they're at the point of skimmer attacks every time," he told KVUE "They're the most important part of the puzzle, being aware of their surroundings, checking out the pump to make sure that it's properly secure. Those are the little things they can do to make a big difference in helping us all collectively address the skimmer issue."

RELATED:

Visa says hackers breached gas pumps with malware to steal your credit card info

There is a new app to help detect Bluetooth-enabled card skimmers at gas pumps

With the new way of handling fuel complaints comes a new way they'll be investigated.

Lawmakers increased the penalty for possessing a skimmer and established a state-wide fusion center to look for organized criminal activity.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Iraq airbase that houses US troops hit with rocket attack

Gov. Abbott slams Austin's handling of homelessness at domestic terrorism press conference

Secret Service 'aware' of George Lopez's joke about Iranian bounty on President Trump