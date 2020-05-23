COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: May 23, 2020

The College Station Police Department has identified three people who were arrested after a crash on the west feeder road near Southwest Pkwy E.

Troy Compton, 17, of Coppell is charged with DWI, possession of a controlled substance and evading. He was identified as the driver of the truck by its passengers. Garrett Brown, 20, of College Station, is charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police said he admitted to throwing a pack of beer out of the vehicle at one point during the chase. When police asked him why, Brown allegedly said it was so they wouldn't get in trouble for having it.

The third person arrested at the scene has been identified as Reid Johnson, 17, of Colleyville. Johnson is charged with public intoxication. Officers at the scene said Johnson threatened to hurt one of the other passengers in the pickup. Officers said Johnson also was the one who told Compton to not pull over and to drive the wrong way in an effort to outrun the police.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday. A College Station police officer said he was in their patrol car when a red pickup nearly smashed into them on Old Wellborn Road.

The officer said they began chasing the pickup in an effort to do a traffic stop. The officer said speeds during the chase at some point reached up to 90 mph in residential areas, and the officer said they slowed their vehicle and began searching for the truck with other officers called to the area.

While officers were still searching for the truck, dispatch reported people had called in about a red pickup driving the wrong way on the west Feeder Rd of Southeast Pkwy E. When the driver, later identified as Compton, attempted to turn left, he crashed the pickup.

Officers interviewed the other individuals in the pickup, who said Compton refused to stop, even after they had begged him to. They said Compton had already drank about 10 beers, according to the police report, and he was drinking another beer during the chase. One passenger said Compton told them, "I got this. I'm going to lose them."

Officers said when Brown was being booked into jail, a search of his belongings turned up with prescription drugs. Compton allegedly told officers it was Adderall that belonged to passenger Garrett Brown.

Brown, who was also arrested at the scene, allegedly told officers he and Compton had taken the drug earlier that night, but he said he did not know Compton had taken 11 pills and put them in his wallet, where they were allegedly found at the jail.

Compton is currently in the Brazos County Jail $20,000 bond. Brown also remains in the Brazos County Jail at last check on $8,000 bond. Johnson posted bond and was released Saturday.

Previous Story:

Friday night an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at Wellborn and Cain Rd. The car refused to stop, leading to a police chase up to the feeder road of Hwy 6, where it ended in a wreck. There were five people in the vehicle that refused to stop. This is being treated as an intoxication investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

