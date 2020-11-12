Woman indicted on capital murder charge for death of pregnant Texas mom

Taylor Parker was indicted Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

She's accused of killing 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her unborn daughter.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that 27-year-old Parker allegedly admitted to an investigator with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to having an “altercation” with Hancock.