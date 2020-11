Corpus Christi police says two suspects are still on the loose.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating a break in at The Nest Bar on Yorktown near Cimarron.

According to an employee, two males in a truck broke into the building. They then tied a chain around the ATM machine and hauled it off.

After a quick check of transactions, the owner was notified there was only $20 inside the machine. Corpus Christi police says two suspects are still on the loose.