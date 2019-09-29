A thief posing as a worker is targeting the elderly in Plano neighborhoods, police say.

According to police, a man who appears to be in his early 30s has posed as a maintenance worker, pest control sprayer and water department official so that he can get into homes. Once inside, the man steals personal items.

The man is described as somewhere between 5 feet 9 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs in the range of 180 to 200 pounds.

In surveillance videos, the man has been seen driving a silver sedan and a white truck.

Authorities have asked residents to share details of the crimes and suspect to the elderly community in Plano and encourage residents to ask for identification before letting anyone into their homes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crimes or suspect is asked to call 972-941-2148.

Plano police warn of scam

