Caught in the Act | Two Beaumont men arrested during burglary attempt at Tractor Supply

Both suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with Attempted Felony Theft.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Early Saturday morning thieving thwarted by Beaumont Police lands two men in jail.



On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 5:22 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to Tractor Supply located on 8055 Eastex Freeway, in reference to multiple alarms, according to the Beaumont Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, two white males were seen running toward the back of the business but they were immediately cut off by BPD Officers and K9 Drax.

The suspects were identified as Kelly Allen, 51, and Thomas Denby, 28.

The two suspects were taken into custody and during the investigation. Officers located numerous burglary tools throughout the parking lot.

Video surveillance confirmed that the suspects were attempting to steal multiple pieces of equipment, according to the release.

It was also learned that Allen had multiple warrants out of Hardin and Jefferson Counties and Denby had multiple warrants out of Jefferson and Orange Counties.

Both suspects were transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with Attempted Felony Theft.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.