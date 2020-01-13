CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thieves targeted a local church over the weekend, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from their storage unit.

The lead pastor of Resolute Church says the burglary happened overnight Friday, but he didn't find out till a day later because there was barely any damage.

Ray Hodges said Resolute is actually a mobile church so they host services at Veterans Memorial High school every Sunday at 11 a.m. but they keep all of their service tools at extra space storage.

Hodges said it was the storage facility's workers who told him that their unit had been broken into.

He says over 30-thousand dollars worth of equipment was taken.

"Everything that goes on a musical stage was from microphones, to guitars, drums, microphone stands, all the cords and cables, mixers, televisions, video screens and projectors." Said Hodges.

This church just started four months ago and each week they host more than 100 guests.

To ray and the guests, the thieves may have taken all of their necessities, but no one can take away their faith. Services will continue no matter what, but if you would like to help in items mentioned or monetary, you can visit their website here.

