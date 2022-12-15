Falfurrias border agents make third biggest meth bust in Border Patrol history

Agents found 1,440 bottles labeled as household cleaner that were actually filled with liquid methamphetamine, officials said.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the third largest methamphetamine smuggling bust in border patrol history at the Falfurrias checkpoint this month, officials said in a press release.

The liquid methamphetamine was found in 1,440 bottles that were labeled as household cleaning products and was found when agents referred the tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection to check the immigration status of the driver, officials said.

The drugs weighed in at more than 3,000 pounds and was worth an estimated $100 million, officials said.

“This historical seizure is a prime example of our agents’ efforts to continuously impact and degrade Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) exploiting the Rio Grande Valley," stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. "I am extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents and how the interdiction kept these dangerous narcotics out of our communities."

