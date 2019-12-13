COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three people have been arrested in a large drug bust near a College Station park. The park is considered to be a drug-free zone.

Sierra Flowers, 28, and Tamingez Flowers, 28, both of College Station, are charged with possession of marijuana. Tamingez's charge is for more than 4 ounces, but less than or equal to 5 pounds. Sierra's charge is for more than 5 pounds but less than or equal to 50 pounds.

Joshua Harris, 33, of College Station has a long list of charges in this case. He is charged with manual delivery of a controlled substance within a drug-free zone, possession of marijuana greater than five pounds but less than or equal to 50 pounds and possession of a controlled substance. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Grimes County.

The bust comes as a result of several months of investigation by the College Station Police Department. It happened on the 3700 block of Essen Loop, which happens to be within 1,000 feet of Edelweiss Gartens Park on Hartford Drive.

Authorities executed a search warrant Thursday and said they arrested Tamingez at his truck in the driveway. They said he also admitted to putting a package of marijuana in his truck as he was getting ready to leave.

Tamingez Flowers, 28, of College Station, is charged with possession of marijuana.

Authorities said when they went into the home on Essen Loop, they found Sierra inside. Police said Sierra admitted she lived there and knew drugs were being sold from the house.

Sierra Flowers, 28, is charged with possession of marijuana.

After a search of the home, authorities said they found over 13 pounds of marijuana, over 350 ecstasy pills and over 400 grams of promethazine syrup with codeine. They seized a Jaguar, a Tesla and a handgun. They said they also found about $6,000 in jewelry and over $66,000 in cash. The police department posted on social media about the bust.

The department says violent crime often pairs up with illegal drugs and they are encouraging the community to speak up. If you see something, say something. This continues to be a developing story. We'll continue to update it as more information becomes available.

