The Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled that an incident last Thursday that led to the death of a woman was a suicide, and the deaths of two girls were homicides.

Three people were found dead inside a home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood near Boerne.

Despite the ruling, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said "this case is far from over."

The woman was identified as Nichol Olsen. One of the homicide victims was identified at 16-year-old Alexa Montez. The other homicide victim, believed to be 10 years old, has not been identified. Salazar said they believe they know her identity but didn't have fingerprints on file to do a positive ID.

"As law enforcement, it's our job to continue our investigation," Salazar said.

He said investigators are looking at the totality of circumstances, not just what's on that body at the time of death. They're also collecting surveillance and looking at social media and cell-phone tower information.

