HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people are in custody after a DPS investigator was shot Tuesday night in north Harris County, according to sources.
Deputies say the investigator was taken to Northwest Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. She is expected to survive.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of N. Vista Dr.
It is unclear why the investigator was at the apartment and why she was shot.
After the shooting, one of the three suspects barricaded themselves inside of an apartment complex with children, sources said.
SWAT and the Harris County Command Center is on scene.
This is a developing story.
