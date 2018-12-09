HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people are in custody after a DPS investigator was shot Tuesday night in north Harris County, according to sources.

Deputies say the investigator was taken to Northwest Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. She is expected to survive.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of N. Vista Dr.

#BREAKING DPS investigator shot during a shootout at an apartment complex in North Harris County, two people have been detained, one is barricade inside, sources tell me. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

It is unclear why the investigator was at the apartment and why she was shot.

After the shooting, one of the three suspects barricaded themselves inside of an apartment complex with children, sources said.

Here's the scene on North Vista, in North Harris County. Dozens of law enforcement officers on scene, and a DPS helicoper is above. It’s unclear if anyone is inside with the barricaded suspect. SWAT is arriving now. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/w89NBuhfbl — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 12, 2018

SWAT and the Harris County Command Center is on scene.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KHOU