WATCH LIVE: Man in tiger investigation appears in court for bond hearing

HOUSTON — The man at the center of the Houston tiger investigation appeared in court Friday morning.

Victor Cuevas, 26, faced a Fort Bend County judge for a bond hearing for a 2017 murder charge. The court hearing is to see if the murder charge, which is unrelated to the tiger investigation, will be revoked.

Cuevas was already out on bond for the murder charge when the Harris County District Attorney's Office charged him with evading arrest after he allegedly ran away from police with the tiger in the back of his truck.

Cuevas was arrested Monday night and placed into Fort Bend County jail. By Wednesday he was released on a $50,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Cuevas violated the conditions of his original bond and they want him back behind bars.

By the way, this video I took shows Victor Cuevas — the man accused of fleeing with ‘India’ the missing Bengal tiger 🐅 — arriving in style in a Bentley before stepping out and standing next to his lawyer who gave a quick remark before heading to Cuevas bond hearing. @KHOU https://t.co/xeWSSJf4Y8 pic.twitter.com/dBnTglj2Pd — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 14, 2021

Before the bond hearing, Cuevas' attorney Michael Elliott spoke to the media and continued to double down on the tiger, who is named "India," not being his client's.

Elliot said Cuevas loved the tiger and treated her well, but the tiger does not belong to Cuevas.

During the court hearing, the off-duty deputy who came face-to-face with the tiger testified about the conversation he had with Cuevas Sunday.

He said Cuevas told him the tiger was his before grabbing the tiger and wrangling back inside of the house.

Meanwhile, the search for India continues.

Houston police said they have received hundreds of phone calls from people providing tips on the whereabouts of the cat, but they still don't know where she is.

Investigators believe India is still in Houston, although, they said she may have been passed around a half dozen times.

"We know the group of people that are involved in the exotic animal trading here in Houston. We deal with them all the time," police said. "We visited all of them and no luck so far."

"HPD was in such a hurry to wrap it and find their guy that they just assumed because my client was the one who caught this tiger, who went out and go it and brought it back into safety, everyone is just assuming that he is the owner of the tiger," attorney Michael Elliott said.

Houston police and BARC animal control officers are looking for India. An HPD spokesperson told us they're "still waiting for a phone call on its location."

Even Tiger King star Carole Baskin has joined the hunt for India. She's offering a $5,000 reward to help find the big cat.

The operator of a Texas animal sanctuary said she thinks India is probably being kept indoors.

"If the tiger were out on the street, which I seriously doubt he is, he would probably try to hide, find a spot where he's hidden because that's what most wildlife do to feel protected," said Noelle Almrud. "So, there's no telling, you know, where he could go."

Almrud said if you encounter the tiger, get to a safe place and call 911.