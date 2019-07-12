CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The San Diego Police Department was dispatched to a location in San Diego, Texas where shots were fired on December, 7 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

According to police, they found a vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers found evidence that a gun had been fired from inside the vehicle. According to police, a weapon was found inside the vehicle and officers arrested the driver, Geraldo Javier Cruz.

Cruz was arrested for deadly conduct and is currently being held at the Duval County jail.

This investigation is still ongoing and the San Diego Police Department would like to remind the public to report any suspicious activity that they may see.

