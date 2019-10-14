ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department thanked the community for their help in identifying a man wanted for stealing more than $500 worth of merchandise from an area Walmart.

It turns out, police said, he's already in the Nueces County Jail.

It was back on Sept. 10 when the suspect, who has been identified as 41-year-old Elton Echols, was seen on surveillance video at the Walmart in Aransas Pass stealing merchandise from the store. Images were released on Facebook a month later by the APPD asking for help identifying him.

Aransas Pass police took to Facebook yet again on Monday to announce that "tips poured in" and that the first tipster will be receiving an award from Crimestoppers.

Police said because of Echols' rap sheet, which they said is 18 pages long, the misdemeanor theft charge he faced will now be enhanced to a felony charge.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: