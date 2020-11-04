HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A toddler has died after overdosing on pills Saturday in northwest Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said an ambulance responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 6000 block of Longhorn Lane. The child was taken to the hospital, where he or she later passed away.

The child is only 1 years old, deputies said.

No arrest have been reported at this time. It hasn't been revealed how the toddler came to be in possession of the drugs.

HCSO homicide detectives are investigating.

