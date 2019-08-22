HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 2-year-old is safe after deputies say they found the child in the backseat of a car at the scene of a crash in northwest Harris County overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash late Wednesday at Veterans Memorial and Antoine where they found an intoxicated man who had crashed his car.

Deputies say the man had been driving on the rims of the vehicle. The suspect was found lying on the sidewalk near the car.

They then found the 2-year-old in the car. The child was not injured but was hot.

The child’s relation to the driver was not released.

“It’s clear that despite the constant reminders about the dangers of drinking and driving, people continue to get behind the wheel while impaired,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet early Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

