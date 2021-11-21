Toddler passes away after being struck by vehicle in Taft

Embir Rose Garcia, 2 years of age, was struck by a Ford Focus leaving her driveway. The girl, tragically, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred around 3:40, Saturday afternoon, November 20th in Taft, Texas. The victim in question was a two-year old girl.

Texas DPS has identified the victim as Embir Rose Garcia, a resident of Taft. She was struck by a Ford Focus leaving the driveway of her house.

Having fallen from the impact, Garcia was run over by the front right tire. She was taken by ambulance to Portland Emergency Room with severe injuries. Sadly, the girl passed away at the hospital.

DPS Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash at this time.

