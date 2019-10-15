TEMPLE, Texas — Police identified two children who were found dead in a Temple home on Sept. 30.

Two-year-old Teric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd were found around 11:30 a.m. in the home at Ave. P and S. 35th St. after the Salvation Army asked Temple police for a welfare check.

Police found the two kids dead and a woman in a catatonic state. Two other children who were in the home when the bodies were found were placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Investigators said the children had been dead for more than a day or two.

The woman, who was taken to a hospital, has not been identified and her relationship to the children was not given at that time.

The Branford Dawson Funeral Home set up a memory wall for Janea and Teric anyone who wishes to share memories, prayers, thoughts, and photos of the two children.

A GoFund me was created to help with sibling's funerals and the surviving children. The money will go to whatever party gains custody of the children.

