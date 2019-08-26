A traffic stop in Riviera, Texas, this past Saturday resulted in a major cocaine bust, according to the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on northbound Highway 77. During the traffic stop, the driver consented to a search of his vehicle and deputies noticed what appeared to be wrapped bundles inside of a compartment. The vehicle was taken to an impound lot and a further search found 14 wrapped bundles of cocaine.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Daniel Almaguer, was arrested and taken to the Kleberg County Jail.

Authorities said the cocaine has an estimated street value of up to a million dollars.

The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this case.

