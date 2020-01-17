HOUSTON — A traffic stop on Thursday led to a major meth bust and now three people are charged.

The stop happened in the 6100 block of Beltway 8. Deputies say during the stop, they found 17 kilos of meth.

But that was just the start.

Through their investigation, deputies with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office were led to a ‘stash house.’ DEA agents got a search warrant and found around 155 kilos of meth inside.

Three people were arrested. They’re all sitting in the Harris County Jail, charged with possession with intent to deliver.

