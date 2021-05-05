Surveillance video shows two suspects stealing a trailer, welder combo and driving off in a red Ford Ranger in Corpus Christi

The welder is described as a Lincoln Vantage 520SD, which is valued at $20,000, according to police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detectives are asking for the public's help in catching two suspects who robbed a business in the 5000 block of Leopard Street on March 29.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on that day, police say two unknown subjects cut the chain front gate of the local business and entered the property.

Surveillance video captured the subjects moving a trailer, welder combo by hand out of the lot and onto the hitch of a red Ford Ranger truck before driving away westbound towards North Padre Island Drive.

Police say the individuals in this video are also suspected in connection with other auto burglaries in the area.

The welder is described as a Lincoln Vantage 520SD, valued at $20,000.

If you can identify these suspects, or have any additional information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online at http://www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

Crime Stoppers guarantees to keep your identity secret and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you up to $2,500 dollars in cash.

the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.