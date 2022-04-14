WATCH: Opening statements in trial of Brandon Portillo, man accused of causing crash that killed CCPD officer

27-year-old Brandon Portillo faces one charge of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, and two counts intoxication assault of a peace officer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Opening arguments in the trial of Brandon Portillo, the man accused of causing the accident that killed a Corpus Christi police officer in 2020, began Thursday morning in the 94th District Court.

It was back on Jan. 31, 2020, when police arrested Portillo following the crash that killed CCPD Senior Officer Alan McCollum.

At the time of the crash, McCollum and his partner, Officer Michael Love, were responding to a call for racing along SPID. While the officers were stopped near Kostoryz Road, a truck smashed into the police unit, killing McCollum and injuring Love.

According to an arrest report, Portillo was found getting out of the truck at the scene and '"did not seem concerned or aware of what had just happened."

When Portillo was arrested, the reporting officer said he smelled of alcohol, and his eyes appeared red and glossy.

The report goes on to state that a field sobriety test could not be completed because Portillo started to fall asleep. Portillo was transported to Doctor's Regional Hospital, where he reportedly stayed asleep and was snoring loudly. When Portillo woke up, he asked why he was handcuffed and couldn't contact his family. Officers told Portillo that he killed a police officer, and he allegedly went back to sleep.

Medical staff advised Portillo had a bleed in his spine, and he was transported to Bay Area. During the transport, Portillo opened his eyes and told the officers, "my life is over."

Police also found Portillo had been driving with a suspended license since July 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the trial on hold until Thursday morning.

