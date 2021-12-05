Capital Murder suspect takes the stand in Nueces County court

Police arrested Larry Moore in March of 2019 when officers responded to what they thought was a stabbing at the Sage West apartments on Antelope Street.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of killing two women and shooting at police officers was back in court Wednesday for the sentencing phase of his trial.

Last week, Larry Moore pled guilty to charges of capital murder and attempted murder.

Police arrested Moore in March of 2019 when officers responded to what they thought was a stabbing at the Sage West apartments on Antelope Street.

When they arrived, Moore opened fire on them. The officers managed to subdue the gunman and made the arrest.

The bodies of 32-year-old Priscilla Davila and 37-year-old Sonya Quintanilla-Trejo were found inside the apartment complex. They'd been fatally shot.

On Wednesday, Moore was among those who took the witness stand.

Attorney: "Before shooting your wife, and I know you've testified, she hit your hand and the gun misfired or went off. What was your intentions?"

Moore: "My intention was to use the gun, but it's like, it just happened."

Attorney: "Were you angry?"

Moore: "I was very, very, very angry,"

Attorney: "Couldn't you control your emotions?"

Moore: "At that point in time I couldn't."

Attorney: "Would you say you were in a rage?"

Moore: "Very much."

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments and begin deliberation on sentencing on Thursday.

