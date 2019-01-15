The attorney for the 20-year-old man accused of shooting an AK-47 at a Smith County deputy whispered instructions into his client's ear while the courtroom waited for the jury to come into the courtroom on Tuesday.

Juan Quiroga, 20 appeared clean-shaven and wearing a white dress shirt and a necktie. He stood between his defense attorneys and looked at the jury of seven men and five women selected Monday to decide his fate for the March 21, 2016 incident.

"Your Honor, I'm not guilty," Quiroga said after Smith County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jiral read the indictment to the court.

Jiral, in opening statements said the case is just good old-fashioned law enforcement.

He told the jury the trial would include testimony from several law enforcement officers involved in the extensive illegal drug investigation that led to Quiroga's arrest.

He thanked the jury for their patience before calling the state's first witness a Smith County deputy involved in the investigation at the time of the incident.

The final jury was selected late Monday. Court was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, but was pushed back to 9:45 a.m. due to the long selection process.

Quiroga, faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if he is convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon.

A co-defendant in the case, Ricardo Pineda was found guilty last year and sentenced to life in prison and fined $10,000 for his role in the shooting.

Penida was the target of a monthlong, multiagency drug investigation when the shooting occurred. Authorities had Penida under surveillance the night of the shooting for dealing methamphetamine at an RV-park in Smith County.

Penida was riding in the passenger seat of a Nissan Altima driven by Jeremy Robinson, 34, of Hutchins. Quiroga was also in the vehicle. Deputies attempted to stop the car off of State Highway 64 West in western Smith County, but when the deputy turned on the vehicle's lights, the driver drove away, and the chase began.

Deputies pursued the vehicle driving more than 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, Pineda and Quiroga were accused of firing on two sheriff's vehicles. Bullets struck the lead vehicle multiple times, leaving it disabled. The deputy and his K-9 partner were unharmed.

Robinson was arrested the day after the shooting at a local hotel, where a reserve deputy constable who worked at the hotel recognized his car. Robinson is awaiting trial for his role in the incident.

Robinson has been held in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $3.86 million.

This story will be updated as the trial progresses. A final version of the story will be available Tuesday evening and printed in Wednesday's edition of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.