CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The bodies of three men were found in a house last night in Flour Bluff.

Here is what the Corpus Christi Police Department has told 3News so far:

Police say just after 9 p.m. on Friday, December 13, they were called to a home on the 500 block of Claride Drive, near the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

When officers arrived they found the bodies of three men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police then spent all night investigating and are still trying to figure out what happened to the men and who pulled the trigger.

So far no arrests have been made, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 361-887-tips.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: