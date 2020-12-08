Mathis police arrest 4 suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Max Lara

MATHIS, Texas — Mathis Police Department announced they have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of 21-year-old, Max Lara.



According to Mathis police 21-year-old Javier Hernandez, 21-year-old Joshua Alaniz, 19-year-old Jason Daniel Munoz, and 20-year-old David Lee Jones have all been arrested and charged with Lara's murder.



Officials say all four suspects have been charged with Aggravated Robbery (First-Degree Felony) and Conspiracy to Commit Murder (Second-Degree Felony).



Mathis police say a conviction of a First-Degree Felony can result in 5 to 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.



“We are expecting charges of Capital Murder to be filed in this case. An announcement will be made once this occurs,” stated authorities.



Officials say in Texas, a person who is convicted of Capital Murder can face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Police say this was a joint effort from many law enforcement agencies.



“These arrests were made after a long and exhaustive investigation by the fine men and women of the Mathis Police Department, San Patricio County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene and Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division, Texas Rangers Company D, and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force,” added officials.