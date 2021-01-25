TSA seizes loaded gun from Texas resident at Norfolk International Airport

A release from TSA said a Texas man is accused of putting a .45 caliber handgun, loaded with eight bullets, through the checkpoint X-ray machine.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Jan. 22, the Transportation Security Administration at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) stopped a man with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint.

When officials noticed the gun, they called the Norfolk Airport Authority Police, who confiscated the weapon.

The case could be criminally prosecuted by the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, and the suspect also faces federal (civil) fines for the incident.

This was the second gun TSA found at the airport this January.

"When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident," wrote TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. "Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates."