Teen claims he was asleep when he allegedly stabbed twin sister to death, court records say

Benjamin Elliot said when he realized he was not dreaming he took the knife out of his sister's neck and called 911, court records read.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The teen who reportedly admitted to stabbing his twin sister to death Wednesday at their Katy-area home has told authorities he was sleeping when he committed the act at their home in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

According to court records, Benjamin David Elliot, 17, told police that sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m., he woke up in his twin sister's bedroom and saw a knife in her neck. He said after he realized he was not dreaming, he removed the knife, turned on the light to the bedroom and placed pressure on her sister's wound with a pillow.

He claims he then ran into his bedroom, grabbed his phone and called 911, authorities said.

Raw court video: Teen claims he was sleeping when he allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death

Dispatchers guided Elliot on how to perform CPR on his sister who had been stabbed at least twice in her neck. Seven minutes into the 911 call, he called out to his parents who were heard yelling and crying in the background, according to court records.

Elliot reportedly admitted to police that he doesn't suffer from any sleep irregularities and he didn't consume any drugs or alcohol before going to bed.

Elliot has been charged with first-degree murder in this incident and was given a $100,000 bond.