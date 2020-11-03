CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two fugitives were arrested in Corpus Christi Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, including a woman wanted in connection with a series of robberies back in February.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers received information leading them to 19-year-old Jasmine Gonzales, who had three outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to appear.

Her total bond is set at $310,000.

Gonzales was arrested without incident at a fast food restaurant in the 4400 block of Ayers.

Officers also found 20-year-old Christian Rogers, who had an outstanding warrant for a motion to revoke. He was additionally charged with failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were transported to the Nueces County Jail.

