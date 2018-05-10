CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Two people were arrested Friday morning at a home in the 200 block of Glenmore Street as the Nueces County Sheriff's Department were looking for a woman wanted on drug charges.

According to authorities, they were looking for a woman in her 30s at the residence after receiving a tip. She was wanted on warrants.

When authorities arrived at the residence, where neighbors had reported drug and prostitution activity over the last five years, they discovered that he homeowner had several warrants for failure to appear in court. He was arrested as well.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII