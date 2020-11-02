BEE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested in Beeville Monday night thanks to a watchful neighbor and the Bee County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Bee County Sheriff's Office, they received a report Monday night of a white pickup backed into a house in the area of Harrison Road just west of the county. A neighbor had spotted the truck and decided to call authorities, and when the suspects saw the neighbor, they took off.

Thankfully, the neighbor was able to provide deputies with a description of the vehicle, including its make, model and license plate number. They also provided a description of the male driver.

When deputies spotted the truck they initiated a traffic stop. Several items were inside the truck and deputies believed they were stolen.

KIII

The homeowner where the truck had first been spotted was contacted and made it out to the scene of the traffic stop. They were able to identify several items in the truck to belong to them.

The driver of the truck, 36-year-old Richard Morin, and the passenger, 45-year-old Rachel Waddell, were both arrested for stealing the items and were transported to the Bee County Jail.

Waddell received an additional charge after jail staff discovered counterfeit money in her possession.

