Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday

Law enforcement was called to a reported stabbing at a home near Alice overnight on Friday. A man was found dead in a trailer, officials said.

ALICE, Texas — A man was arrested on capital murder charges after a man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4.

Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw two people at the trailer before the stabbing, Bueno said. A drug deal at the trailer turned violent and led to the stabbing, he said, and drugs and cash were found in the trailer.

Within 24 hours, investigators zeroed in on their suspects -- Trey Alaniz, 22, and Audriel Garcia, 30. Deputies found the two in Orange Grove and called in air support after the two ran into a brushy area while being pursued, Bueno said.

Garcia was arrested for violating her probation, and Bueno said his office is working to also charge her with capital murder.

Alaniz's bond is set at $200,000. No bond was set for Garcia; officials have filed a motion to revoke her probation.

Digital director Ana Tamez contributed to this story.

