x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Brothers open fire on Corpus Christi police before being shot; elderly woman found dead inside home, officials say

The standoff lasted about an hour and a half before the woman was found dead inside a south side home, police said in a statement.
Credit: 3NEWS
Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle talks to reporters about standoff and shooting on Aava Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly woman was found dead inside a south side home after a standoff between Corpus Christi police and two brothers, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The two men ended up opening fire on officers and were both shot by police and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said. 

It started when officers were called to the 5700 block of Aava Dr. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 for reports of a disturbance. Officials said officers were met at the scene with a man who showed a weapon, so officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the area.

While communicating with the brothers that lived inside the home, officers learned there was an elderly woman inside and were working on a plan to get her out when the brothers came out of the house and opened fire on officers, the statement said. 

"Each individual, I believe, had a handgun, each individual did fire rounds," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said. 

Officers returned fire and struck both brothers, then provided first aid until medics took them to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the statement. 

"We worked an extensive amount of time, and hour and a half-ish, before the suspects exited the house and opened fire on the officers," Markle said. "They actively engaged in gunfire on the officers. Officers were not struck."

When officers searched the home, they found the elderly woman dead inside, the statement said. Her cause of death is not known at this time. 

Chief Markle's OIS statement 5700 Aava Dr.

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:26 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Politics, located at the 7400 block of S. Staples St., in reference to a disturbance involving a gun at a residence on the 5700 block of Aava Drive. When officers arrived, they were confronted by a male who produced a weapon. Officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the residence. Officers learned that there was an elderly female inside the house and officers began formulating a plan to get the female out of the house. Officers communicated with the males for about an hour-and-a-half in an effort to safely remove the female. While officers were out front, staged, the two brothers that live in the residence, exited the house and opened fire on the officers. Officers returned fire, striking both suspects and then provided first aid prior to medics transporting them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the inside of the house and found the elderly female deceased, with the cause of death as unknown at this time. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave at this time, in accordance with current department practice and policy. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=

Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Sunday, July 30, 2023

All officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to CCPD officials. 

The investigation is ongoing. Residents are encouraged to call CCPD at 361-886-2840 if they have any information. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

12 migrants found in stolen tractor-trailer in Bexar County

Before You Leave, Check This Out