Brothers open fire on Corpus Christi police before being shot; elderly woman found dead inside home, officials say

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:26 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Politics, located at the 7400 block of S. Staples St., in reference to a disturbance involving a gun at a residence on the 5700 block of Aava Drive. When officers arrived, they were confronted by a male who produced a weapon. Officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the residence. Officers learned that there was an elderly female inside the house and officers began formulating a plan to get the female out of the house. Officers communicated with the males for about an hour-and-a-half in an effort to safely remove the female. While officers were out front, staged, the two brothers that live in the residence, exited the house and opened fire on the officers. Officers returned fire, striking both suspects and then provided first aid prior to medics transporting them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the inside of the house and found the elderly female deceased, with the cause of death as unknown at this time. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave at this time, in accordance with current department practice and policy. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=