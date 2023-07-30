Brothers open fire on Corpus Christi police before being shot; elderly woman found dead inside home, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly woman was found dead inside a south side home after a standoff between Corpus Christi police and two brothers, according to a statement from the Corpus Christi Police Department.
The two men ended up opening fire on officers and were both shot by police and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
It started when officers were called to the 5700 block of Aava Dr. around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 for reports of a disturbance. Officials said officers were met at the scene with a man who showed a weapon, so officers backed off and set up a perimeter around the area.
While communicating with the brothers that lived inside the home, officers learned there was an elderly woman inside and were working on a plan to get her out when the brothers came out of the house and opened fire on officers, the statement said.
"Each individual, I believe, had a handgun, each individual did fire rounds," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said.
Officers returned fire and struck both brothers, then provided first aid until medics took them to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the statement.
"We worked an extensive amount of time, and hour and a half-ish, before the suspects exited the house and opened fire on the officers," Markle said. "They actively engaged in gunfire on the officers. Officers were not struck."
When officers searched the home, they found the elderly woman dead inside, the statement said. Her cause of death is not known at this time.
All officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to CCPD officials.
The investigation is ongoing. Residents are encouraged to call CCPD at 361-886-2840 if they have any information. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.
