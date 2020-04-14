The first man is 73-year-old Antonio Andrade. He was arrested by Sinton police on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and the continuous sexual abuse of a young child. It was back on February 27th when a child had been interviewed by investigators who said the abuse had been going on since the child was in 4th grade.

Meanwhile in Alice, the police department arrested 41 year old Jorge Gonzalez on two counts of the sexual assault of a child This after 2 women told investigators that Gonzales had sexually assaulted them when they were younger. Alice police chief Ron Davis says his investigators were able to gather enough evidence in the case to make an arrest over the accusations.

