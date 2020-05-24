BELLMEAD, Texas — Two people died and one was wounded in a shooting at the 4700 Block of Florida Street in Bellmead on Friday, May 22.

Bellmead officers responded to the shooting at around 7 p.m. and found 40-year-old Rachel Dionne Strickland and 42-year-old Christopher Dewayne Wilson dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, according to Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey. A wounded 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

36-year-old Johnny Wilson was arrested near the scene by Bellmead officers. Kinsey reports that Wilson was taken to the McLennan County Jail and was charged with two counts of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - domestic violence, endangering a child and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wilson is in jail on a $2,300,000 bond.