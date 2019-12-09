CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said they took one suspect into custody after discovering two deceased people in a residence in a southside residence Thursday morning.

Details are limited at this time but according to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 6200 block of Denain Drive for reports of a person suffering from trauma. When they arrived at the residence they found the bodies of two people inside.

Investigators said one suspect has been taken into custody but they are not releasing any details about the suspect's identity at this time.

Police said the case is still under investigation. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

