CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Three people broke into a home in a central Corpus Christi neighborhood early Friday morning while the homeowner was asleep.

Police confirmed Friday afternoon that two of the suspects, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old, are in custody. They are still looking for a third suspect.

According to police, it happened at a home on Macleod Drive near Leopard Street. The homeowner woke up after hearing someone open a door in his house. He said at first he thought it was his parents, but when he looked out the window and saw no car in the driveway, he knew something was wrong.

The homeowner said he quickly got up and went to his kitchen where he saw three men wearing hoodies run out the back door. He gave chase, but they got away running toward Westland Drive.

The victim said the suspects actually entered through a window in the back of the house. During their getaway, they left behind two cell phones.

"We're going to see what we can get off of them, hopefully some prints. Maybe find, hopefully open up the phones and see who they belonged to," said Officer Roger Arevalo of the Corpus Christi Police Department. "And they also dropped a couple of packs of cigars in the driveway, so maybe we can get some fingerprints off of those as well."

Police are looking into whether or not the cell phones belonged to the suspects.

In the meantime, the CCPD encourages everyone to keep their windows locked to prevent burglars from getting in.

If you have any information about this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

