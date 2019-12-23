HOUSTON — Precinct 4 deputies had to duck for cover Sunday after they found six males waving guns around in the parking lot of a west Harris County apartment complex. They say the suspects pointed the weapons at them and ignored orders to drop them.

When deputies drew their firearms, all six suspects ran off on foot.

Deputies caught up with one of them who had an AK-47-style rifle.

“During the pursuit, the suspect turned and pointed the rifle at the deputy, which prompted him to take cover,” Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Deputies eventually chased down two of the suspects, ages 13 and 15, and arrested them.

They learned the vehicle they were in had been stolen in a carjacking less than an hour before.

Both juveniles are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant and aggravated robbery.

Their names haven’t been released because they’re under-age.

The search for the other four suspects continues.

They were last seen near the Augusta Apartment Complex in the 12600 block of Kuykendahl Road around 4 p.m. Sunday.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 281-376-3472.

