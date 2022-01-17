Two children shot in parking lot of SE Houston apartment complex

Police said the 1-year-old was shot in the arm and the 6-year-old was shot in the stomach.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a 1-year-old and 6-year-old were shot Monday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Police said the baby was shot in the arm and the older child was shot in the stomach. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed as stable.

The Houston Police Department said officers were called to a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road and when they arrived on scene they were flagged down by a vehicle with two children shot inside.

Police said the officers immediately pulled the children out of the vehicle and gave them first aid until an ambulance arrived and rushed them to Texas Children's Hospital.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody and the motive is unknown.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the HPD Major Assaults' & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.