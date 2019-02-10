ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of South Rife Street Tuesday night in response to a physical disturbance.

According to police, the caller reported that a male was assaulting his sister. When officers arrived at the scene, they found several people outside the location, and the male suspect refused orders and fled into the neighborhood.

Officers pursued the subject and were confronted by another man identified as 19-year-old Vincent Pena, who began assaulting the officers. During that confrontation, Pena's brother, 26-year-old Louis Pena, aided him in his attack on officers.

‪Both suspects were eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Vincent Pena was charged with assaulting a public servant, attempting to take a peace officer's weapon, and resisting arrest. Louis Pena was placed in custody and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence, assaulting a public servant, and resisting arrest.

Bond has not been set for the brothers.

Police said the officers involved in the attack suffered head and hand injuries. Two officers are currently on light duty and recovering at home while a third is back on the job.

