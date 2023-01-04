Two men arrested after girl killed by gunfire during new year celebrations have bonded out of jail

Both suspects have posted $75,000 bonds and were released Tuesday, according to jail records.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two men that were arrested on deadly conduct charges after an 11-year-old girl was hit by gunfire and killed just after midnight on New Year's morning have bonded out of jail.

29-year-old Deonis Poindexter and 43-year-old Jacob Leal were arrested on Jan. 2 after an investigation found they illegally fired weapons during celebrations. As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, both posted a $75,000 bond for release.

Charges may be upgraded as the investigation continues, officials previously told 3NEWS.

The girl was at the Allure Apartments on Everhart when her family said she fell to the ground and started bleeding just after midnight. Her father, Robert Silva, immediately drove her to the hospital where she died.

"Guns started going off and I heard the dings hitting over here and I heard two and then I heard my baby said, 'ouch.' When she said ouch, she fell to the ground. I already knew it was a bullet that hit her," Silva said.

Despite his loss, Silva said that he is grateful for the communities support.

"It means the world to me, it means the world," Silva said. "My baby knows how many people loved her, she knows. She had so many people who loved her, so it means a big, big deal to me."