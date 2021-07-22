x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Jim Wells County

Deputies arrested the two men during a traffic stop.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in Jim Wells County arrested two catalytic converter thieves after they found the stolen parts during a traffic stop.

It happened just after 3 a.m. off of Highway 359.

Deputies were called to the scene after two men were seen on surveillance footage on someone else's property. Investigators said they saw a maroon car drive off.

Deputies stopped the car and searched it, finding the converters in the back seat. The parts belonged to two work trucks on the property. Deputies also found stolen tools.

The driver, William Womack and the passenger Josiah Cavazos were taken to the Jim Wells County Jail.

Both are being charged with 'heft of property and criminal mischief.

RELATED: Auto theft suspect arrested in Corpus Christi

RELATED: Huge increase in catalytic converter thefts in Corpus Christi

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 