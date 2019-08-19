CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the lookout for two robbery suspects after a failed beer run at a convenience store.

According to police, one of the suspects entered the Stripes store on Staples Street near Everhart Road and attempted to steal a case of beer when a bystander confronted him. Witnesses said a second man then got out of a car and waved a gun around.

The store clerk was able to retrieve the beer and was unharmed in the incident.

The suspects are described as two males in their mid-20s, one African-American and the other Hispanic. If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call them at 361-886-2600.

