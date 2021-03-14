Two people arrested after traffic stop in San Patricio

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Two people are in the San Patricio County Jail after a traffic stop led to a discovery of a stolen gun and drugs.
A deputy in San Patricio County was on duty when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop the deputy discovered a stolen gun and drugs. A 20-year-old man from Aransas Pass and an 18-year-old woman from Taft were arrested and taken to the San Patricio County jail.
