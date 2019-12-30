HOUSTON — Family and friends gathered at a northeast Houston home Monday where two women were found stabbed to death.

The victims were found around 9:30 a.m. at the home in the 6900 block of Peyton Street.

Houston police say a fiancé of one of the victims left for work at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and then returned to find both victims dead.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry to the home and they do not have a motive at this time.

They added that both victims were in their 40s to early 50s.

One of them lived in the home and the other lived nearby.

The names of the victims haven't been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The crime has neighbors on edge.

"I’m gonna have my gun. A lot of elderly people live in this neighborhood and we look out for each other," Jessie Parks said. "I’ve been living here since 1975 and I’ve never seen anything like this."





