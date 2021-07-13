Surveillance video captures two robbery suspects in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two robbery suspects for an incident that happened around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, in the 6500 block of Staples.
Police said a woman was getting ready to open a store when she noticed two people taking items from the area. She asked them to leave, but after she got out of her car, one of the suspects ran around the building and hit her with a metal object, causing several injuries.
The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 55-65 years of age, with gray hair, wearing purple t-shirt and blue jeans.
The second suspect was described as possibly female, approximately 40-50 years of age, wearing black and white t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black shoes.
