ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department were busy with crimes Jan. 6 and 10 in their area.

According to police, on Jan. 6, officers took a burglary report at an Aransas Pass High School maintenance shed. The suspects broke into the shed, and items were stolen included trimmers, mowers, blowers, drills, chainsaws, and a green utility vehicle with an estimated value at $7,000.

Police say on Jan. 10, contractors at a local apartment complex arrived to find two adult males entering apartments. When the contractors attempted to make contact, the males fled empty-handed in a green UTV. Officers took a burglary report from a house that has been under renovation. Suspects broke in and stole new countertops, which had recently been installed. Also stolen were floor tiles, and ratchet straps, and possibly some tools with an estimated value of $3.300.

One of the Aransas Pass patrol sergeant's supervisors began following what appeared to be utility vehicle tracks from the scene of the burglary at the apartment complex on Ransom Road.

The supervisor decided it was possible that the utility vehicle stolen from the school may have been used in the current crime under investigation. The supervisor decided to launch a department drone to search the wooded area.

While officers were flying a drone, the supervisor saw what appeared to be a blanket spread out covering unknown items. The officers closed in on the location and discovered the blanket was being used to cover countertops, floor tiles, and ratchet straps. The items were positively identified as having been stolen from the McClung Burglary.

Police say the supervisor left the scene and continued to backtrack the utility vehicle tracks, which led to the discovery of more countertops that had been stolen from the house.

Officers received a call of suspicious persons in an alleyway that matched that taken earlier from the contractors. They contacted and detained the two males who had reportedly been stashing items in the backyard of an abandoned house on S. Rife.

Upon searching the back yard, officers located the utility vehicle which had been stolen from the school. Some other items taken from the school were recovered as well.

According to police, one of the suspects was carrying a blue zippered gym or duffel bag containing women’s clothing. It is unknown where the bag came from, but officers believe it to have been stolen.

Two suspects were arrested for burglary of a building for the McClung house under renovation. Both suspects were also charged with theft for possession of stolen items taken in the school burglary.

Police say the suspects both have an extensive criminal history, and that led to enhanced charges for one of the suspects.

At least two cases have been solved, and officers believe others may follow.

