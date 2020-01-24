ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department hosted a news conference Friday morning to let the public know about a homicide that took place the night before.

According to Robstown Police Chief Enrique Paredes Jr., officers received a call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a stabbing in the 700 block of Illinois. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Santiago Hernandez Jr.

Police said a male and female were seen fighting with Hernandez shortly before he was stabbed. The two are still at large but Chief Paredes said the incident was an isolated targeted attack and that the public is not in any danger.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

