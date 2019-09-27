ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department responded to the Cedar Lodge Motel Thursday afternoon when they received a complaint that a person was trying to enter a room with a firearm.

When police arrived at the scene, they quickly focused on a black SUV that was trying to leave. Police said the SUV ran several stop signs as the officers pursued it and attempted to pull it over.

The vehicle eventually pulled into the Stripes convenience store on Cleveland where officers surrounded it.

According to police, the driver and a passenger were in possession of illegally obtained prescription pills and meth. One had a firearm.

The suspects, identified as Gabriel Pearson and King Phillips, were both charged with possession of drugs. Pearson was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case currently remains active and additional charges are pending.

